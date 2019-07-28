|
|
John Kendrick Jan. 21, 1950 - July 4, 2019 John Kendrick was born January 21, 1950 in Oakland, California. He passed away peacefully on July 4, 2019 in Lodi, California at the age of 69. John was the owner of Lockeford Auto Repair in Lockeford for 14 years. Friends are invited to attend a Celebration of John's Life on Saturday, August 3, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Grace Church of Lockeford, 13301 Dawson Rd., Lockeford with reception immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers Memorial Contributions can be made to Knock Out Parkinson's 651 N. Cherokee Lane, Ste F., Lodi, CA. 95240 Collins Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Collins Family Funeral
Published in The Record from July 28 to July 29, 2019