John L. Westhafer
1931 - 2020
John L. Westhafer July 21, 1931 - June 26, 2020 John L. Westhafer, age 88, died Friday, June 26, 2020 in Depoe Bay, OR. He was a longtime resident of Stockton, CA. He was born July 21, 1931, in New Cumberland, PA to Harry L. Westhafer and Mary I. Westhafer (nee Shatto) He married Lucille K. Westhafer in Steelton, PA on Feb. 14, 1959. The couple had two children, John A. and Donald L. Westhafer. John is survived by John A. Westhafer and his wife Carol; Donald L. West- hafer and his wife Jennifer; grandchildren Nicole Cuga and her husband Justin, Andy Westhafer, and Robert Westhafer; granddaughter Nora Cuga; sister-in-law Donna Althouse and her husband Kenneth. Memorials can be directed to: Our Savior Lutheran Church, Waldport, OR; St. Andrew's Lutheran, Stockton, CA; Church's Outreach Ministry; The Haggin Museum, Stockton, CA; or donor's personal choice. Also see Batemanpacificview.com


Published in The Record on Jul. 15, 2020.
