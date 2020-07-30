John Linden King, Sr. September 19, 1938 - July 7, 2020 John Linden King, Sr. (John L.) graced this world with his birth on September 19, 1938 in Rice Lake, Wisconsin. Born to Lillian and George L. King, the first of seven children. No one could have known then what he would accomplish. He was loved and respected by all who knew him. John L. never stopped for a minute. He married the love of his life Barbara Lorelei Mason, raised three loving children, rode rodeo bulls, built and race many race cars...his latest was his Miata in which he returned to racing at the 79 years young. He was an artist, drove for UPS 15 yrs, then a painting contractor and wallpaper hanger which led to King's Interiors. Barbara and John had many accomplished businesses. They had also raised and shown Arabian Horses. He was an amazing father. John L. was a beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather, Brother, Uncle, Friend and Mentor. He was a believer in God., an achiever of dreams and a strong motivator. John Linden King, Sr.(81) was taken from us on July 7, 2020. We are all very deeply at a loss and very saddened. No words to express the loss of our Father. He leaves behind to love and to remember him always his three Children, Lorrie (John), Susan (Dennis), Johnny (Shandra). Grandchildren: Nichole (Alfonso), Anthony (Martha), Felicia (Kent) and Jeremy. Great Grandchildren: Mia, Maddox,Gunner,Gage, Natalie and Aiden. Sisters: Rosie Carol and Aletha. Seveal loving Nieces and Nephews and a host of friends. His loving puppies: Dutchess, Jody and Lulu. He is met in Heaven by his forever love Barbara, Father and Mother, two sisters and his little brother.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store