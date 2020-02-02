|
John Nick Peluso 1940 - 2020 John Nick Peluso (1940-2020) aka "Bronco," and "JP," passed away on January 24, surrounded by love. He died of complications from Parkinson's at the age of 79. He fought long and hard and travelled to the very end, seeing snow for the last time during Christmas in Lake Tahoe, and cruising through Mexico New Year's 2020. John grew up in Stockton, CA, in a large, loving family where he developed a rich and boisterous sense of humor. He attended Lincoln High, earning Honors and a Letterman jacket from football. During a four year stint in the Navy, he became an electrician and honed a natural aptitude for neatness. Afterward, he spent a year living and hunting in Alaska, which he gave up out of compassion for animals. Upon his return home, he joined the Colombo Baking Company and in the subsequent 22 years, he enjoyed a steady career of befriending nearly every restaurant kitchen and grocer in San Joaquin Valley. In 1998, he retired from Colombo to invest in real estate with his wife. His favorite activity was to see the world with his wife Suzanne. They frequently ventured as far as Russia, China, Dubai, Central America and Europe, visiting more than 56 countries throughout his lifetime. John was honored as "Man of the Year" in 2000 with the Italian Athletic Club and in 2017 he received the Lifetime Service Award. He was a longtime member of the Club, having served as President in 1969, and Chair of San Joaquin County Law Enforcement Night for nearly 50 years. His legacy will be in the memories of his kind spirit, generosity, sense of humor, and upbeat attitude towards life. He is survived by his devoted wife, Suzanne; his loving children Steve, Cliff, John and Kimberly; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; his brother, Danny and sister, Linda; beloved nieces and nephews; and countless friends and acquaintances. He is preceded in death by his loving parents Angelo and Elsa, and beloved sister Maryann. Even in his death, he was courageous and giving, and always thought of others. John wanted any donations in his honor to be made on behalf of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF). He wished for a cure for Type 1 Diabetes, a condition that challenges his youngest grandchild every day since the age of two. There will be an intimate tribute to John's life with his close family. He will be missed incredibly and he will live on in the hearts of those who know and love him forever. Buona notte, dear Bronco.
