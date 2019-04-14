|
|
John Patrick Rogers
Mar. 17, 1937- Apr. 11, 2019
Patrick was born in Stockton on March 17, 1937. He passed away on April 11, 2019.
Following graduation from Tracy High School, he was employed by the H. J. Heinz Company. After working at the Tracy
factory for many years, he was assigned to the Heinz facilities in New Jersey and Ohio before returning to California. Patrick
retired as West Coast Factories Manager after a 43 year career with Heinz. Post-retirement
Patrick was employed by the San Joaquin County Office of Education where he worked on "The Partnership for Tomorrow -- School to Career" project for four years. Later he returned to work as Business Manager for Stockton Civic Theater.
Patrick was Past President of the Greater Tracy Chamber of Commerce. He served as a member of several community organizations including
Sutter-Tracy Auxiliary Board and the San Joaquin Business
Council. He was co-founder of the Tracy Industry Education Partnership which worked with Tracy area high school students and area businesses to
encourage career exploration between students and
businesses. He was a member of Presentation Church, an altar server, and a member of the Knights of Columbus.
Patrick is survived by his
beloved wife and closest friend Coraleta (n‚e Feary) of 36 years. A brother Clarence (Clancy) Rogers of Valley Springs. Four children: Karen Rogers; Steven Rogers ; Brian Rogers (wife Tisha) and their children Colby Rogers and
Mallory Rogers; and Anthony Franks (wife Christina) and their four children Andrew Franks, Gregory Franks, Brittney Franks, and Lauren Franks.
A memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday, April 17 at 10:00 a.m. at Presentation Church in Stockton. Memorials in lieu of flowers can be sent to Red
Rhino Orphanage Project, P.O. Box 693717, Stockton, CA, 95269 or Stockton Civic
Theatre, 2312 Rosemarie Ln., Stockton, CA, 92507.
Published in The Record on Apr. 14, 2019