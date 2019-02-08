|
John Paul Butorac
Feb. 11, 1929 - Feb. 2, 2019
John Paul Butorac will be greatly missed by all who loved him. In the presence of his loving wife and daughter, John passed away peacefully on February 2nd, 2019 at their home in Stockton, CA.
John was an extraordinary person, known for his integrity and generosity. John's wife and daughter were his world, and his love for them was paramount.
John was born in Ironton, Minnesota on February 11, 1929 to Frank and Mary Butorac. He was raised in Michigan with his two brothers, Frank and George, and his sister, Mary Ann. Leaving home at an early age he joined the Merchant Marines and then the Navy, receiving an honorable discharge. At the age of 19 he arrived in Stockton, California, looking for a friend he was in the service with.
John became a building contractor, starting a business with Mayme Dotson, Dotson Builders. They were partners in building residential and commercial buildings throughout California. After 30 years in the building industry he decided to retire, and dove into the finer things in life.
This led John to meeting the love of his life, Loretta Colvard. At the drop of a hat, the two would go anywhere, traveling the world. Their relationship was built on love, passion and a deep mutual respect and understanding. At the age of 59, his beautiful daughter Natalie was brought into this world. Natalie and Loretta were John's greatest joys in life.
John was known for his work ethic and his love for his community. In addition to his success as an entrepreneur, John was a dedicated investor and philanthropist in the City of Stockton. John and Loretta loved to partake in social and fundraising events throughout the area.
John was unbeatable at the game of gin at the Stockton Golf and Country Club, and he wished his golf game could be half as good. He loved to tag-along on fishing and hunting adventures with his dear friend Rick Kiper. Any given night at 5 o'clock, John could be found with his wife and daughter enjoying a healthy meal and a glass of wine (or two) at any of the many fine restaurants in the area.
John was a legend in the eyes of his family - and many others - because he was generous, fair, hardworking, and an "always rooting for the underdog" kind of guy.
John's legacy will be passed on, shared and celebrated by his survivors: his wife Loretta, his daughter Natalie Butorac Scheflo and husband William, his brother George Butorac Sr., his nieces and nephews George Butorac Jr., Melissa Butorac, Brian Krieger and wife Teresa, Margaret Sanguinetti, Linda Hopkins, and Steve Kreiger.
Visitation will be from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Monday, February 11th, 2019 at Casa Bonita Funeral Home located at 2500 Cemetery Lane, Stockton, CA 95205. A Funeral Liturgy will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, February 12th, 2019 at Annunciation Cathedral, located at 400 W. Rose Street, Stockton, CA 95203. All are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, the family would sincerely appreciate donations to the Lewy Body Dementia Association in John's honor (https://www.lbda.org/donate).
Published in The Record from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2019