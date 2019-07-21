|
John Pierre Castillou, Jr. Feb. 1,1943 - June 23, 2019 After a hard fought battle with cancer, John passed away in Sparks, NV. He was born in Stockton to John and Lydia Castillou, graduated from Linden and Fresno State. Early in his career he worked in highway construction. Later he partnered in the development of the first wind turbine farm in the Altamont Pass. In Arnold as part owner he managed the grounds of the golf course. Relocating to Sparks, John did site surveying for many schools and developments in the area and later worked for Western Turf. He was a member of the Operating Engineers and a Coast Guard reservist. John loved the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing and was grateful his buddies included him on trips when he no longer had the strength to actively participate. He took pride in his garden and sharing produce with friends and he was always looking for his next project. John is survived by his loving wife, Donna Clifton, his daughter Michelle Mellinger (James) and his granddaughters, Makayla and Leah in Linden, Donna's son Johnathan and granddaughter Ambrea. He also leaves behind his brother Paul (Rosemary), sister Joan Giacchino (Aldo), nephews Paul, Jr. and Brian and his cat Zenga. A celebration of John's life will be held July 31, 12-3PM at the Linden Lions Club.
Published in The Record on July 21, 2019