|
|
John Presto 1933 - 2020 John Presto, Jr was born in Stockton on May 5, 1933. His parents are Alma Foppiano and John Presto, Sr. He was preceded in death by his sister, Nadine Tucker. John was raised in Stockton and graduated from local schools. He was a commercial Real Estate Broker for 40 years. John met Billie Ann Waters from Louisville, Kentucky and they were married within 60 days. Their marriage lasted 62 years. John always said his greatest accomplishment was marrying Billie. They had four children, all within a 4 year time span - Paula Chase (Bill) of Carmel, CA; Jack Presto (Jackie) of Costa Rica; Cathy Shaw (Mark) of Salinas, CA and Patty Atkins (Larry) of Linden, CA. John also has 10 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Billie preceded him in death in 2014. John and his family would like to thank Teresa Mendoza, Janet Sermeno, Evelyn Pogoso, Brandon Bogo and Victoria Reynold for their kindness and dedication. A very special thank you to his treasured friend and caregiver Wilma Campos. John has requested that there be no public service or viewing. He will be laid to rest next to his beloved wife, Billie, at the San Joaquin Catholic Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation.
Published in The Record on Mar. 22, 2020