John Quintin Suttmann II
July 29, 1992 - June 1, 2019
Quintin passed away after a long hard fight and courageous battle following a September 2014 automobile accident.
Q is survived by his parents John Q. Suttmann Sr., Tina
Keller, sisters Christina Baker and Maigan Simi and many other family and friends.
All who knew Quintin knew of his heart of gold and boundless energy. Q is at peace finally
resting. The family is very
grateful for the prayers and well wishes throughout his journey of recovery.
Also a heartfelt thank you to all who helped and cared for Quintin and his family.
A Celebration of Life for Quintin to be announced at a later date.
Published in The Record from June 4 to June 8, 2019