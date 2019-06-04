Home

John Quintin Suttmann II

John Quintin Suttmann II

July 29, 1992 - June 1, 2019

Quintin passed away after a long hard fight and courageous battle following a September 2014 automobile accident.

Q is survived by his parents John Q. Suttmann Sr., Tina

Keller, sisters Christina Baker and Maigan Simi and many other family and friends.

All who knew Quintin knew of his heart of gold and boundless energy. Q is at peace finally

resting. The family is very

grateful for the prayers and well wishes throughout his journey of recovery.

Also a heartfelt thank you to all who helped and cared for Quintin and his family.

A Celebration of Life for Quintin to be announced at a later date.
Published in The Record from June 4 to June 8, 2019
