John Reynolds May 4, 1951- Jan. 2, 2020 John Reynolds died peacefully at his home on January 2, 2020. He will be greatly missed. John was born in Palo Alto on May 4, 1951. He is survived by Alicia, his wife of 42 years, his son Ben Reynolds and daughter-in-law, Venessa; his daughter, Casey Conner and son-in-law, Dave; 5 grandchildren, Kayli, Christina, Mia, Sloane and Grahm. He is also survived by his two sisters, Sandra Juracich and Tracy Reynolds. John graduated from Palo Alto High School and received his B.S. in Law from Peninsula University. During his career, John served in the Foster City Police Department and worked as a Private Investigator. He then turned to helping those less fortunate. He became the Director of the Stockton Shelter for the Homeless and served that community for 15 years. Upon his retirement, John founded the Grahm Academy and served as "Personal Trainer" for his only student, Grahm John Conner. John touched so many lives and will be remembered for his integrity, compassion and great sense of humor. Rest in Peace John. If you wish to remember John, please consider donating to the Stockton Shelter for the Homeless or Community Hospice.
Published in The Record on Jan. 12, 2020