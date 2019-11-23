|
John S. Lopez Nov. 13, 1980 - Nov. 19, 2019 John S. Lopez, 39, passed away surrounded by family on November 19, 2019 at home in Stockton. John was born in Stockton to John and Lydia Lopez on November 13, 1980. He was raised in Stockton and graduated from St. Mary's High School. He attended and graduated from UC Santa Barbara with a Bachelors of Science in Microbiology. Then, he graduated from USC with a Master of Science. Finally, he graduated from Arizona State University with a Juris Doctorate. He worked as a Litigator for various companies focusing on Pharmaceutical Regulatory Law for 11 years in Arizona, Utah, New Jersey, North Carolina and Florida. John was preceded in death by father, John C. Lopez; step-father, Cesario Palacio; grandparents, John and Francis Salinas and uncle, Charles P. Salinas. John is survived by daughter, Josephine Stamm Lopez; mother, Lydia Palacio; uncle and aunt, Arthur and Christina Garcia; cousins, Melvin, (Elvera) and Jonathan Salinas. Viewing will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 9AM to 11AM, immediately followed by a Rosary, at Casa Bonita Funeral Home, 2500 Cemetery Lane, Stockton, CA. Casa Bonita Funeral Home
Published in The Record from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019