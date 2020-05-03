|
|
John Sahyoun Sept. 19, 1943 - April 20, 2020 There once was a man so loved and esteemed by those around him that his passing left a gap in their world. That man was John Sahyoun, husband, father, brother, friend, mentor, and boss, whose spirit left this earth on April 20, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Angela Sahyoun; father, Khalil (Charlie) Sahyoun; and mother, Rosette Sahyoun. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Jean Sahyoun; son, Alex Sahyoun; brothers, Steve Sahyoun, and Victor Sahyoun; sisters, Mae Spitzer, Amal Sahyoun, and Mary Sahyoun; as well as numerous cousins. He was born in Haifa, Palestine September 19, 1943 but the family moved to Beirut, Lebanon soon after. The family emigrated to the U.S. in 1957 to settle in Stockton. He attended both St. Mary's High School and A.A. Stagg high school from which he graduated in 1961. He continued his education by attending SJDC followed by graduating from Sacramento State in 1972 with a degree in business. He served in Marine Corps Reserve from 1964 to 1970. He worked at Delta College for 48 years until his retirement as Bookstore Manager in 2012. He loved working with the students and staff there. For many years he was a member of Grace United Methodist Church and served several committees-notably finance. He enjoyed traveling abroad and around this country and, of course, cruising with his wife jean. He was an ethical man with a lot of integrity. He was happy to share his knowledge with anyone he came across especially concerning investing in stocks and 401ks. He was very patient, had a good sense of humor, and a wonderful laugh. He loved playing cards, but he had NO poker face. Everyone knew that he loved kitties because he adopted five of them! In lieu of flowers, he would be please if you considered donating to Breast Cancer Research Foundation in NYC, NY. His passion was to save young women from dying of breast cancer like his daughter Angela did. A Celebration of Life will be announced at some future date when the country and world are safer.
Published in The Record on May 3, 2020