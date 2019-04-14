Home

John Steven Hambright Sr.

May 21, 1945 - April 6, 2019

John Steven Hambright Sr., 73, of Stockton, has made his final ride. He passed away suddenly due to a cardiac event on April 6, 2019 while ascending the

final climb of a 100-kilometer bike ride in the beautiful green foothills of Amador County. John was born in Sturgis, Michigan on May 21, 1945 to Beverly and John Kline. After the death of John Kline in Germany in April 1945 during World War II, Beverly later married Virgil Hambright, the only dad John ever knew.

The Hambrights set out for

California to make a new life for themselves, settling in Orange County in 1951. John graduated from Tustin High in 1963 and then moved on to UC-Santa

Barbara where he met the love of his life and wife of 51+ years, Merrill Werner. The two married on December 30, 1967 at

Morris Chapel, beginning a life of spreading love and respect to all those they came into contact with.

John graduated from the UOP School of Pharmacy in 1971 and later went on to found

Lincoln Family Pharmacy in the Lincoln Medical Group.

John was a fiercely committed independent pharmacist who served his patients with skill, care, and a personal touch.

He was a stout supporter of the UOP School of Pharmacy and earned numerous local and state awards for his innovative pharmacy practices, including being named California Pharmacist of the Year in 2003. He also volunteered his time with multiple community organizations.

John was an avid outdoorsman (biker, sailor, jogger), intrepid

traveler, humble humanitarian, steady and solid friend to many, and incredible grandfather to

his four grandkids.

John is survived by his wife, Merrill, his devoted sons and daughters-in-law, Steve and

Rebecca Hambright and Patrick and Melissa Hambright, his

beloved grandchildren, Aliya, Nick, Alex, and Ava, his brother, Gary Hambright, numerous

doting nieces and nephews, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A private celebration of life will be held for family. In lieu of

flowers, the family suggests

contributions be made to the Children's Museum of Stockton, an organization that John

supported with great passion.
Published in The Record on Apr. 14, 2019
