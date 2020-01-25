|
John William Niemann Aug. 17, 1944 - Jan. 21, 2020 John died in Stockton due to complications related to cancer. He is the son of Robert and Margaret (Jurgensen) Niemann of Stockton. He was named after his grandfathers, John Jurgensen and William Niemann. The extended family attended Trinity Lutheran Church where he went to Sunday school and was confirmed. Growing up he loved baseball and spending time with his cousins at their grandparents' farm on Roberts Island. He graduated from Stagg High School in 1962. He attended San Francisco State University where he earned a degree in English and a teaching credential. He married Norma Jurin in 1969. They lived and taught in San Francisco. Their son, Johnny, was born in 1977. John moved back to Stockton in 1989. John loved talking about history and politics with anyone who would listen. He especially loved sharing knowledge of literature, baseball, family, old Stockton and his favorite city San Francisco. His greatest joy was the love he gave and received from his son Johnny, his daughter-in-law Louisa and his grandson William (Willie). John is survived by his son, Johnny Niemann, daughter-in-law, Louisa Esserlind and their son, William of Copenhagen, Denmark; former wife, Norma Niemann of San Francisco; sister, Robin Morris of Stockton; brother, Richard Niemann of Napa; nieces and nephews, Alice Morris, Cynthia Morris, Gregory Morris, Elyse Niemann and Mark Niemann.
Published in The Record on Jan. 25, 2020