Jolene Morell Dec. 10, 1946 - Oct. 12, 2019 Jolene Morell of Stockton passed away peacefully on October 12, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents, John and June Burrell; older brother, Johnny Burrell of Lodi, CA; along with her loving husband, Jonathan Morell of Stockton. Jolene will be dearly missed. She is survived by her only child, son, Judson (Kerri) of Clovis, CA. Her three precious grandchildren, Alexander, Benjamin and Olivia. Her three younger sisters, Jan (Frank) Meyer of Bakersfield, CA; Judy (Rich) Schroeder of San Jose, CA; Jackie (Keith) Mettler of Lodi, CA. Two beloved nieces, Cheri and Christi; in addition to five wonderful nephews, two great nieces, two great nephews, brother-in-law, Rick Morell of Stockton, CA; and countless other relatives and friends. Born December 10, 1946 in Sacramento. She was raised in Lodi and graduated from Lodi Union High School in 1964. After high school she attended Delta College then Sacramento State and earned her teaching credential. She loved being a teacher and truly cared for her students. Jon and Jolene began dating before Jon served in the Vietnam War. They may have been separated by location, but their hearts were always intertwined. They kept in constant contact through letters, often writing one or more a day. They married in 1969 shortly after Jon returned and remained a holy union until his passing in 2017. Together they raised a kindhearted son. Jolene was well known for her love of buttons, bold fashion styles, spunky personality and strong convictions. She wasn't afraid to let her voice be heard and did her best to leave this world a better place for future generations. Jolene's final wish was for those who are grieving her loss to perform an act of kindness for someone else. Service to take place at Colonial Rose Chapel, 520 N. Sutter St. Stockton, Friday, October 18th at 12:00 PM. Reception to immediately follow. She was one of a kind and will be dearly missed. Colonial Rose Chapel
Published in The Record on Oct. 16, 2019