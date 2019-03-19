Home

Jonathan Leo Coose

Jonathan "John"

Leo Coose

Apr. 19, 1956 - Feb. 24 2019

Jonathan Leo Coose, 62 was called home on Feb. 24, 2019. He attended Linden High School. He worked as a Truck Driver for over 21 years. He was a member of Christian Life

Center. He enjoyed playing

music with his close brother "Dink", friends and family.

He will forever be remembered for his playful personality, barbecuing, gardening and singing on the porch with his wife.

He is preceded in death by

parents Hugh Laverne & Nellie Pearl Coose, brother Lowell Dean "Dink" Coose, and sister Doris Coose. He is survived by his wife of 32 years Dayna

Marie Coose "Pinnacles",

babies Shorty, Sadie and Sweet Pea, brothers Glover and Gary Coose, sister Gloria Reeves,

nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews, plus

extended family and friends.

Services will be held March 23, 2019 at Christian Life Center, 9025 West Ln., Stockton, at

10 am. Celebration of life to

follow immediately at Scoots Willard Hall, 525 E. Fulton St, Stockton.
Published in The Record on Mar. 19, 2019
