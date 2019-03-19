|
|
Jonathan "John"
Leo Coose
Apr. 19, 1956 - Feb. 24 2019
Jonathan Leo Coose, 62 was called home on Feb. 24, 2019. He attended Linden High School. He worked as a Truck Driver for over 21 years. He was a member of Christian Life
Center. He enjoyed playing
music with his close brother "Dink", friends and family.
He will forever be remembered for his playful personality, barbecuing, gardening and singing on the porch with his wife.
He is preceded in death by
parents Hugh Laverne & Nellie Pearl Coose, brother Lowell Dean "Dink" Coose, and sister Doris Coose. He is survived by his wife of 32 years Dayna
Marie Coose "Pinnacles",
babies Shorty, Sadie and Sweet Pea, brothers Glover and Gary Coose, sister Gloria Reeves,
nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews, plus
extended family and friends.
Services will be held March 23, 2019 at Christian Life Center, 9025 West Ln., Stockton, at
10 am. Celebration of life to
follow immediately at Scoots Willard Hall, 525 E. Fulton St, Stockton.
Published in The Record on Mar. 19, 2019