Jonathon James (J.J.) Wilson 1947 - 2020 Jonathon James (J.J.) Wilson, 72, entered into our Lord's heavenly kingdom on Feb. 4, 2020 in St. George, Utah with family by his side. Jonathon was born in Stockton, CA on St. Valentine's Day. he was forever known as Jonny Valentine. He graduated from Amos Alonzo Stagg Senior High School in 1965, and attended Delta College earning his A.A and B.S. degree in Criminal Science. Jonathon joined the Stockton Police Department in 1969 and served as Sgt. J.J. Wilson until 1991. His police career included Traffic Patrol, Vice Squad, Undercover Narcotics Agent, SWAT and Robbery Homicide Detective. He received a Silver Star for Bravery on September 27, 1972. After retiring from the Police Dept., he met the love of his life, Marianne and they married in 1993. They moved to Rail Road Flat, where together they built their dream home, the Wilson Mountain House . Mr. and Mrs. Wilson traveled "road trip style" to almost every state in the U.S. and returning home Jon would say "This house on this mountain, is the most beautiful place in the world." In all his travels, nothing could compare to the beauty of Rail Road Flat. He felt blessed and grateful to be living in the mountains, he would often say "I feel closer to God up here." In 1994 he went to work for San Joaquin County Public Defender's Office retiring as Chief Investigator. Jon was passionate about physical fitness. He enjoyed golfing, hiking, bike riding, kayaking, river rafting, running for charity events, and being with his wife and dogs on a daily 5 mile walk. He was a fan of every type of sport; however, golf truly was his passion. He participated in Pro-Am tournaments and achieved 2 hole-in-one's. His greatest glory, as far as sports goes, was when met his absolute favorite and most admired baseball player, N.Y. Yankee's #99, Aaron Judge. They were introduced, shook hands, and Jon was rendered speechless. He had this adorably silly smile on his face for days, and yes, he actually said he would never wash his hands again. Jonathon attended Rail Road Flat Community Bible Church. He was baptized August 21, 2016 by Pastor Rod Landreth at beautiful Utica Lake. His Faith and walk with God were the foundation of his life. He was a very dedicated child of God. Jonathon was a loving Husband, Godfather, Dog Father, Brother, favorite Uncle, and Friend to all. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his memory may be made to S.P.O.A, 22 E. Market St., Stockton, CA 95202; Gospel Rescue Mission, P.O. Box 816, Stockton, CA 95201 - 08116; or Calaveras Humane Society, P.O. Box 528, Altaville, CA 95221. The Wilson family would like to extend a special thanks and heartfelt gratitude to Richard and Melanie Brandstead, Patrick and Kelli Heiser, Glen and Maydonna Gorden, Pastor Rod Landreth, Elder Ken Woods, Ray Pierce, Rail Road Flat Community Church Congregation, the entire Bambas Family, and of course Jon's Brothers in Blue, with a special offer of gratitude extended to Jay Wager. Your prayers, support, concern and care for Jonathon and our family is forever appreciated. We hold you all close and dear to our hearts, always. Jonathon is survived by his wife, Marianne; goddaughter, Nena Faye Heiser; brother Jim Wilson (Carmen); brother Ron Rooth (Kathleen); nephews, Erik, Bobby, Eric, Adam; and niece, Victoria. Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Waterloo Restarant Banquet Hall, 10447 Waterloo Rd, Stockton, CA 95215 from 1pm -4pm
Published in The Record from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020