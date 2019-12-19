Home

Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
The Cherokee Cemetery

Jos A. Bonilla


1940 - 2019
Jos A. Bonilla Obituary
Jos‚ A. Bonilla July 9, 1940 - Nov. 8, 2019 Jos‚ A Bonilla fell asleep in death at his home in Sacramento. He leaves behind two daughters; Joyce Brody and Janet Bonilla-Culp; his brother Heriberto; seven grandchildren and one great-grand child and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Julio and Rosa Bonilla and his close relative, Rose Orimo. He had a love for playing guitars where he had the privilege of performing at many non-profit events. He will be remembered for his charming personality, his joy of gaining knowledge, and his love of recreational activities. Services will be held Friday Dec. 20, 2019 at Cherokee Memorial Cemetery.
Published in The Record on Dec. 19, 2019
Remember
