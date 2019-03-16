|
Jose Cruz Garcia Jr.
Sept. 30, 1928 - Mar. 10, 2019
Jose Cruz Garcia Jr. was born on September 30, 1928 in
Santa Paula, Ventura County, CA to Jose Sr. and Pasquala Garcia. Joe was the 5th of 14 siblings. Joe passed away on March 10, 2019. He lost his courageous battle to stage 4 lung cancer after 6 years from being diagnosed. He was a
lifelong resident of Hackberry Street in Stockton, California. Mr. Garcia retired from multiple jobs. He is preceded in death by his wife Shirley Garcia and son Jose Garcia III. Joe leaves behind his youngest sibling Aviviana Martinez of Modesto, CA, his children Crystal Valles of Fresno, CA, Cynthia Relloque of Stockton, CA, David Garcia Sr. of Stockton, 7 grandkids,
12 great grandkids and many nieces and nephews throughout the United States, extended family Belen Dominguez of Fresno, CA, Mr. & Mrs. Barrow of Escalon and dear friend Kathy Garcia of Stockton, CA. Joe Garcia was known for his pickled chilies and pickled olives, and his immense knowledge of life history. Family and friends are invited to his Celebration of Life at 2:00 pm March 23, 2019 at Casa Bonita Funeral Home 2500 Cemetery Lane, Stockton, CA 95204. Viewing will begin at 12:00 pm.
Published in The Record from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2019