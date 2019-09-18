|
|
Jose De Jesus Garcia Oct. 27, 1955 - Sept. 16, 2019 Jose Garcia passed away peacefully on September 16th, 2019. He was the second oldest of 6 children born to Genovevo and Maria Luisa Garcia. Jose was a hard-working man who loved his family unconditionally. His laugh and presences will be deeply missed. He is survived by his wife, 6 kids, 14 grand kids, 5 siblings and many nieces and nephews. A viewing will be held on Thursday September 19th from 5pm-6pm, followed by a Rosary at Casa Bonita Funeral Home (2500 Cemetery Lane, Stockton CA, 95204). Funeral Mass will be held at 11am September 20th at St. Georges Church (120 W. 5th Street, Stockton CA, 95206) followed by a burial service at the San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery (719 E Harding Way, Stockton CA, 95204). Casa Bonita Funeral Home
Published in The Record on Sept. 18, 2019