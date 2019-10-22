|
|
Jose De Jesus Rabago October 13, 1962 - October 17, 2019 Jose De Jesus Rabago passed unexpectedly on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the age of 57 in Stockton, California. He was born on October 13, 1962 in Tijuana Baja California, Mexico. His family migrated to Stockton, California where he resided for most of his life. He attended Roosevelt Elementary, Fremont Middle School and graduated from Franklin High School in 1980. He earned a full ride scholarship, both for academics and sports, to Saint Mary's College from which he graduated in 1984, earning a degree in Business Administration. After graduating college Jose went to work for the BIC Corporation where he was very successful and then transitioned to work as an Independent Sales Representative for Jostens Graduation Products Company serving most of the high schools in San Joaquin County, Patterson, Rio Vista and Brentwood with their graduation regalia for 20 years. He met his goal to retire at the age of 40 and then began his work volunteering and serving the community in various organizations and capacities. He was an active member of the Cathedral of the Annunciation Church where he served during the Spanish liturgy with Hospitality and Collection. He was a Catechism teacher for almost 15 years, Youth Group volunteer and helper for the many different events the church sponsored. In the community he lived in, he is best known as "Mr. Brookside," where he served the community as Board Director for Brookside Masters Association and Chairman of the Discipline Committee. He volunteered as a crossing guard for Brookside Elementary for the past 12 years. Jose individually and quietly helped many people and many causes. He had a big heart and was full of life. He was noted for his eternal smile, jokes, laughter and love for people. He had a heart of gold and was loved by all who knew him. He had a positive attitude which was one of his biggest assets and he will forever be missed. He was an excellent son, brother, loving father, good husband, loving uncle, cousin, nephew, godfather and friend. He found the love of his life, Claudia Moreno, who he married on April 11, 1992. He is the loving and ever unconditional father of his only daughter, Alexis Rabago. He is preceded in death by his father, Jose Socorro Rabago. He is survived by his wife, Claudia; daughter, Alexis; mother, Maria Jimenez Rabago; siblings, Antonio, Alicia, Mike, Sylvia and Raul Rabago; his mother-in-law, Yolanda Moreno and many nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. Services for family and friends will begin Thursday, October 24th with a public viewing from 1PM 5PM at Casa Bonita Funeral Home, 2500 Cemetery Lane, Stockton, CA and the rosary will also be on Thursday at St. Linus Catholic Church located at 2644 S. B St., Stockton, CA at 6:30 PM. Funeral Mass will be Friday, October 25th at the Cathedral of the Annunciation, 400 W. Rose St., Stockton, CA at 10:30AM, followed by committal at San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery. Casa Bonita Funeral Home
Published in The Record on Oct. 22, 2019