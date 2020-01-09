|
Jose "Joe" G. Garcia Dec. 11, 1925 - Jan. 5, 2020 Jose "Joe" G. Garcia died peacefully at his home on Jan. 5, 2020 in Stockton, CA at the age of 94. Jose is survived by his loving wife, Juanita C. Garcia; his children; grandchildren; and great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his son, Fred Garcia and Paul Chavez. Jose Garcia was born on Dec. 11, 1925 in Memphis, TX and raised by his mother, Maria and grandmother, Dolores. After his high school graduation, Mr. Garcia was drafted and served in the United States Army during WWII. After his honorable discharge from the Army, he met and married his wife, Juanita C. Garcia in Santa Rosa, NM and later moved to Stockton, CA to raise his family. Viewing will be held at Cano Funeral Home on Thursday between 1 PM- 8 PM with Rosary at 6 PM. Funeral will be held at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church on Friday at 10 AM, with Burial to follow at San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery. The family wishes a special thank you to Hospice of San Joaquin, the Palo Alto Veterans Administration, Kaiser Permanente-Stockton medical staff, Visiting Angels of Stockton, and Michael Posadas "St. Michael".
Published in The Record on Jan. 9, 2020