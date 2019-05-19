|
|
Jose Ramos Sr.
December 5, 1929 May 12, 2019
On Sunday, May 12, 2019, Jose passed away at home,
surrounded by his loved ones. Jose was born on December 5, 1929 in Georgetown, Texas to Cenobio and Concepcion Ramos. He married his loving wife Dolores in 1957. Jose
became a truck driver and had a successful 59-year career
driving for Liquid Carbonics. He is preceded in death by his
loving wife of 62 years Dolores Ramos. Leaving behind a
legacy, he is survived by his 4 children, Concepcion DeAvila, Jose Ramos Jr., Manuel Ramos, and Dolores Serrano as well as his 11 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great granddaughter.
Services will be at Casa Bonita Funeral Home, May 22, 2019 at 6:00 pm. 2500 Cemetery Ln.
Published in The Record on May 19, 2019