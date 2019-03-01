Home

POWERED BY

Jose Ruben "Roy" Ruiz

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jose Ruben "Roy" Ruiz Obituary
Jose "Roy" Ruben Ruiz

Sept. 19, 1963- Feb. 16, 2019

Jose "Roy" Ruben Ruiz, passed away on Saturday, February 16. Roy was born in Torrington, WY to Maria and Herminio Ruiz on September 19, 1963.

He was a longtime resident of Stockton. Roy is survived by his children Sophia, Ruben, Manny, Chris, & Isaiah. He will be

missed by friends & family.

Services will be held at Lodi

Victory Center, 321 S Central Ave Lodi, CA 95240, Sunday, March 3 at 5 pm & Monday, March 4 at 11am.
Published in The Record on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.