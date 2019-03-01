|
|
Jose "Roy" Ruben Ruiz
Sept. 19, 1963- Feb. 16, 2019
Jose "Roy" Ruben Ruiz, passed away on Saturday, February 16. Roy was born in Torrington, WY to Maria and Herminio Ruiz on September 19, 1963.
He was a longtime resident of Stockton. Roy is survived by his children Sophia, Ruben, Manny, Chris, & Isaiah. He will be
missed by friends & family.
Services will be held at Lodi
Victory Center, 321 S Central Ave Lodi, CA 95240, Sunday, March 3 at 5 pm & Monday, March 4 at 11am.
Published in The Record on Mar. 1, 2019