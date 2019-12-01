|
|
Joseph (Joe) A. Gonzales April 13, 1945 - November 23, 2019 Joe, 74, passed away peacefully after a longtime illness on Saturday, November 23, 2019. He was born on April 13, 1945 in Stockton and grew up in Manteca, where he graduated from Manteca High School. Joe joined the Air Force and was stationed at Carswell Air Force base in Fort Worth, TX. He was deployed to Vietnam during the Vietnam War. Joe was a lifetime member of the (Veterans of Foreign Wars) Post 1051, Ripon. He went to technical school to be an Electrician and attended Delta College. He worked as an electrician, carpenter, plumber and mason for 50+ years. Joe loved watching football, his favorite team was the San Francisco 49ers and seeing his sons play CYO and high school basketball. In his spare time, he liked watching old time movies, gold and turquoise mining, classic cars and pawn shop TV shows. In addition, he enjoyed playing keno and taking a chance with lottery scratchers. Joe also loved spending time with his family and friends especially over a few cold Bud Light beers and dancing to his favorite tunes. He will be remembered for telling stories, his cheerfulness and making people laugh with his infectious smile. He is survived by his loving children, Melissa (James) Graham, Joey (Bethany) Gonzales, Mario Gonzales and Stefanie (Sonny) Snyder; grandchildren, Mariah Quezada, Daniel (Valerie) Quezada, Alexis Quezada, Gabriella Graham, Julian Gonzales, Gus Gonzales, Kyle Snyder and Josh Snyder; great-grandsons, Kaden and Maverick; sister, Madeline (Larry) Nathan, as well as several nieces and nephews and numerous cousins and extended family and friends. Joe is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Carmen Gonzales and brother, Arthur Gonzales. The family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude to DeYoung's Memorial Chapel in Stockton for their assistance during this difficult time and a special thank you to all those who have sent their condolences, love and support. Services will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019. Graveside at 10AM at San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery, 719 E. Harding Way, Stockton. A Celebration of Life to follow at 12PM at the Post 1051, 12455 W. Ripon Rd., Ripon. In lieu of flowers, the Gonzales family ask that you donate to St Jude Children's Research Hospital at or , 12455 W. Ripon Rd., Ripon, 95366 or Salvation Army at www.salvationarmyusa.org or a in Joe's honor.
Published in The Record on Dec. 1, 2019