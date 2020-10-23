1/1
Joseph Allen Thorpe
February 3, 1961 – October 9, 2020
With sadness we announce that Joseph Allen Thorpe passed away of heart failure on October 9, 2020 in Stockton, CA. Joseph was born on February 3, 1961 in Winnemucca, Nevada to Ronald Francis Thorpe and Carla Claudine Herndon-Thorpe who proceeded him in Death. He is survived by 1 sister, 3 brothers and numerous friends.
Joseph attended Saint Mary's high school, worked in maintenance at the Stockton Arena and was a proud member of the Elks local 218 in Stockton. Joseph was always loyal and true to his friends and beloved by his family, especially his nieces and nephews who he spoiled with attention. He always managed to put a smile on everyone's face with his silly jokes and pranks. He will be missed by everyone who knew him.
Due to the current health crisis services will be family only. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Published in The Record from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
