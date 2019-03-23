|
|
Joseph Bryson Ohliger Jr. "Joe"
Nov. 18, 1925 - Mar. 11, 2019
Joseph Bryson Ohliger Jr. "Joe" died peacefully, surrounded by family on March 11th in Stockton, CA at the age of 93.
Joe is survived by his 4 daughters; Linda Helbling, Patricia Frerking (Matt), Mary Ohliger (Kathryn), Judy Filippoff
(Steve), 11 grandchildren
(Rachel, Tim, Mike, Rebekah,
Chris, Amanda, Joseph, Tiffanie, Ben, Mia & Max) and 9 great-grandchildren (Alex, Riley, Isabelle, Ashton, Bryson, Sierra, Hudson, Cece & Delilah). He is preceded in death by his wife Meredith Ohliger and son
Joseph Ohliger III.
Joe was born on Nov. 18, 1925 in Alameda, CA to Joseph Bryson Ohliger Sr. and Elvina
Arnold Rosson. He attended
Alameda HS before joining the Army, serving in the Philippines. He married Meredith, his high school sweetheart in 1947.
The couple welcomed 5 children into their home. Joe was an avid bowler, woodworker, traveler, and long-standing member of the SIR and Elks organizations. Joe was a generous
individual who loved his family.
A funeral is scheduled for 1:00pm on Sat., May 18th at the
Vineyard Chapel at Cherokee Memorial Funeral Home in Lodi, with a reception to follow.
Family and friends are welcome to attend and celebrate Joe's life. In lieu of flowers, please
consider a donation to the
organization of your choice.
Published in The Record on Mar. 23, 2019