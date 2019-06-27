Home

Joseph Cecchini

Joseph Cecchini Obituary
Joseph Cecchini

Nov. 8, 1928 - June 22, 2019

Joseph Cecchini, loving son of the late Tullio and Maria (Tomassini) Cecchini was born in Clinton, Ohio, on November 8, 1928, the eldest of two

children. After a long illness,

Mr. Cecchini passed away peacefully on Saturday,

June 22, 2019, surrounded by loved ones.

Joseph grew up in Stockton.

He attended El Dorado Elementary, Stockton High School and earned a business degree from Humphreys Business College in Stockton. He worked as a real estate agent, then he went into the marine insurance business. He co-founded Western Marine Insurance Services Corporation along with the Northern

California Marine Association and the Houseboat Rental

Association of California.

Joseph's love for the sea came from his family roots in Italy and generations of mariners.

Joseph helped Ray Baglietto in the start up of Seeds to the World, and was an active

supporter of the Transitional Learning Center in Stockton.

Joseph was on the original team that first introduced the Cursillo Movement in California in 1962 and Ireland in 1964.

Joseph was the beloved

husband of the late Rosalie Cecchini. They were married 63 years. He is survived by his

sister, Sister Rose Marie Cecchini, MM, his two sons, John and Paul, and granddaughter Shailynn Maria.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian

Burial at 10:00 am on Monday, July 1, 2019 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 2544

Plymouth Road, Stockton, CA. Visitation will be on Sunday, June 30th, 1:00 to 4:00 pm at Casa Bonita Funeral Home, 2500 Cemetery Lane, Stockton, CA. In lieu of florals, memorials may be made to the Maryknoll Sisters, P.O. Box 311, Maryknoll, New York, 10545-0311.
Published in The Record on June 27, 2019
