Joseph Cecchini
Nov. 8, 1928 - June 22, 2019
Joseph Cecchini, loving son of the late Tullio and Maria (Tomassini) Cecchini was born in Clinton, Ohio, on November 8, 1928, the eldest of two
children. After a long illness,
Mr. Cecchini passed away peacefully on Saturday,
June 22, 2019, surrounded by loved ones.
Joseph grew up in Stockton.
He attended El Dorado Elementary, Stockton High School and earned a business degree from Humphreys Business College in Stockton. He worked as a real estate agent, then he went into the marine insurance business. He co-founded Western Marine Insurance Services Corporation along with the Northern
California Marine Association and the Houseboat Rental
Association of California.
Joseph's love for the sea came from his family roots in Italy and generations of mariners.
Joseph helped Ray Baglietto in the start up of Seeds to the World, and was an active
supporter of the Transitional Learning Center in Stockton.
Joseph was on the original team that first introduced the Cursillo Movement in California in 1962 and Ireland in 1964.
Joseph was the beloved
husband of the late Rosalie Cecchini. They were married 63 years. He is survived by his
sister, Sister Rose Marie Cecchini, MM, his two sons, John and Paul, and granddaughter Shailynn Maria.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian
Burial at 10:00 am on Monday, July 1, 2019 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 2544
Plymouth Road, Stockton, CA. Visitation will be on Sunday, June 30th, 1:00 to 4:00 pm at Casa Bonita Funeral Home, 2500 Cemetery Lane, Stockton, CA. In lieu of florals, memorials may be made to the Maryknoll Sisters, P.O. Box 311, Maryknoll, New York, 10545-0311.
Published in The Record on June 27, 2019