Joseph Daniel Turbetti
Joseph Daniel Turbetti Sept. 6, 1962- Sept. 3, 2020 Joseph was a lifelong farmer of walnuts, cherries and owner of famous Joes Chile Peppers. Joseph married his high school sweetheart in 1985 Alrene Risso. Children Amanda (Travis), Melissa (Scott). Grandchildren Ava, Aaron, Annalise, Clay, and Enzo. Survived by his mother Aurelia Turbetti. Preceded in death father Joe Turbetti. Joseph leaves behind his four sisters Kathleen, Patricia, Linda, Juliana, and nieces and nephews. Joseph was a member of the Italian Gardeners and board member of Stockton Farmers Market. Joseph enjoy the mountains, fishing, the beach, tractors, and farmers markets. If you knew Joseph you know he had quite the sense of humor and always left you laughing. Son, Husband, Father, Brother you fought a long hard battle. We will miss you.

Published in The Record on Sep. 17, 2020.
