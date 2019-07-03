|
Joseph "Joe" Dimas Jan. 15,1947 - June 26, 2019 Joe passed away peacefully surrounded by his children and family who loved him deeply on June 26, 2019 at the age of 72. Joe was born in Santa Fe, New Mexico on January 15, 1947 and was the 9th child of 14 siblings (Ben, Jerry, Herm, Mike, Richard, Fred, Carlos, Ivan, Jeanette, Carmen and Esther). He resided in Stockton, CA for the last 68 years. His parents Celestino and Rose Dimas, Brother Anthony Dimas and Sister Arlene Hiskey preceded him in death. Joe attended Jackson Elementary, Hamilton Jr. High and graduated from Edison High School in 1966. In December of 1966 to 1971 he was married to Rose Najera and had his daughters DeDe (May) and Stephanie. In 1978-2004 he was married to Dina Alire and had his sons Joey and Isaac. Joe is survived by his children Dede (May) Ortegon (Martin Ortegon), Stephanie Ortiz (Ken Ortiz), Joey Dimas and Isaac Dimas (Sheena Dimas). Grandkids: Justin Dimas, Melanie McCoy, Josh Ortegon, Nick Ware, Jordan Ortegon, Jason Ortegon, Jared Dimas, Rylie Dimas, Melia Dimas, Jaden Ortegon, Brianne Dimas, Tessa Dimas, Zayah Dimas. Great grandkids: Avon Harper, Summer Ortegon, Urijah Ortegon, Justin Dimas Jr. and Asiah Pascual. Joe worked for Union Pacific Railroad, Hypana Convalescent and retired from Person Centered Services. He was a sports fanatic. He loved softball; he cherished that more than anything. The Dimas Demons a team founded by his dad is recognized as one of the best teams to come out of Stockton California. They were inducted into the Stockton Sports Softball Hall of Fame. Playing along side his brothers and watching the next generation of Demons is something that was very special to him. Joe also loved camping with his whole family and going to all of his grandkids sporting events. Joe made an impact on many lives and was one of kind who will be missed by many especially his family. Services will be held July 6, 2019, 2pm at Cherokee Memorial 14165 N. Beckham Ln. Lodi, California 95240. HWY 99 at Harney Lane.
Published in The Record on July 3, 2019