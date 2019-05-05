|
|
Joseph Edward
Romero Sr.
Jan. 14, 1931 - Apr. 24, 2019
Joseph Edward Romero Sr.
passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all his
loving family on April 24, 2019 at the age of 88. Born in Hollister CA on January 14, 1931 to the late Joe and Rita Romero. Mr. Romero was retired and worked as a Foreman for Pure-Gro
Company for 45 years. He is
preceded in death by his loving wife Frances Romero of 57 years and his beloved daughter Grace Garcia. Survived by his loving children Christine Lopez, Guillermo Romero Sr. (Dena), Olivia Barboza, Joseph Romero Jr (Rosemary), Lillian Torres (Sal), and Evila Villareal. He was the beloved grandfather to 22 grandchildren and 62 great grandchildren. Also survived by his sister Ruth Vallejo. Visitation will be held at De Young
Memorial Chapel 601 N
California St, Stockton, CA on Monday, May 6, 2019 from 2pm to 6pm with a Rosary to follow at 6pm. A Mass of Christian
Burial will be held at St. Luke's Catholic Church 3847 N Sutter St, Stockton CA at 10am on
Tuesday, May 7, 2019.
A Committal Service will follow at San Joaquin Catholic
Cemetery.
Published in The Record on May 5, 2019