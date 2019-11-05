|
|
Joseph F. Hernandez Aug. 16, 1936 - Oct. 30, 2019 Joseph F. Hernandez, 83, a life-long resident of Stockton, passed away on October 30, 2019. He was born in Crows Landing, CA to J.F. Hernandez and Margaret Castillo on August 16, 1936. Following his graduation from Edison High School in Stockton, CA, Joseph joined the United States Marine Corps and honorably served for four years. After a long career in military logistics from Sharpe Army Depot in Tracy, he retired. Joseph pursued a second career as a much beloved school bus driver for a local transport company in Stockton. Joseph enjoyed fishing and won numerous bass fishing tournaments throughout California. He was also an excellent golfer and at one time, was highly ranked by the Northern California Golf Association with a 10.0 index. Besides fishing and golf, Joseph was a fun loving person and enjoyed a little gambling now and then at local casinos. He is survived by his son, Joseph Hernandez, Jr.; his brother, Albert Fierro; sisters, Mary Cortina, Alicia Ortega and Rosa Fierro and numerous cousins from California. A visitation will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM with a funeral service at 12 noon at Casa Bonita Funeral Home, 2500 Cemetery Lane, Stockton, CA 95204. A Committal will follow at San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery, 719 E. Harding Way, Stockton, CA 95204. Casa Bonita Funeral Home
Published in The Record on Nov. 5, 2019