Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Joseph's life story with friends and family

Share Joseph's life story with friends and family

Joseph Flores (Papa) June 8, 1940 - Oct. 14, 2016 Happy 80th Birthday. We love and miss you so much, you're always and forever in our hearts. Love, Your Wife Helen, Daughter Lorraine, Son-In-Law Joe, Granddaughter Lori, Grandson Joe Jr (Maria) and Great Grand-children Jacob Joseph & Natalie Rocha



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store