Home

POWERED BY

Joseph James (Joe) Dominguez

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joseph James (Joe) Dominguez Obituary
Joseph (Joe) James Dominguez

April 4, 1961 - March 26, 2019

Joe was born and raised in Stockton, CA. He served in the military as a U.S. Marine where he was stationed in Japan. He then moved to Oakdale, CA with his family where he worked for Watts Equipment Company as a mechanic for many years.

Joe then started his own

business called Dominguez Technologies in which he fixed gym equipment for the last 20 years. Joe had a passion for music and loved to play his

guitar and sing. He joined Trio Los Latinos where he played the requinto and traveled all over to entertain at parties.

Joe is preceded in death by his parents Joe and Jessie (Susie) Dominguez, sisters JoAnna Pavel, Dori Dunnam and Helen Dominguez. He leaves behind his sister Liz Vasquez from Stockton, brother in laws Ray Vasquez and Jim Dunnam, his children Joey, Tricia, Lexi and stepdaughter Kayla. His grandchildren Josiah, Isabella, Olivia, Eliza, Tyler, Brody and two new ones on the way. Nieces

JoAnna (ChaCha) Mendez and

Gabriella Threadgill. Nephews Brandon Santos and Mat Vasquez and lots of great

nieces and nephews.
Published in The Record on Mar. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.