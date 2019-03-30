|
|
Joseph (Joe) James Dominguez
April 4, 1961 - March 26, 2019
Joe was born and raised in Stockton, CA. He served in the military as a U.S. Marine where he was stationed in Japan. He then moved to Oakdale, CA with his family where he worked for Watts Equipment Company as a mechanic for many years.
Joe then started his own
business called Dominguez Technologies in which he fixed gym equipment for the last 20 years. Joe had a passion for music and loved to play his
guitar and sing. He joined Trio Los Latinos where he played the requinto and traveled all over to entertain at parties.
Joe is preceded in death by his parents Joe and Jessie (Susie) Dominguez, sisters JoAnna Pavel, Dori Dunnam and Helen Dominguez. He leaves behind his sister Liz Vasquez from Stockton, brother in laws Ray Vasquez and Jim Dunnam, his children Joey, Tricia, Lexi and stepdaughter Kayla. His grandchildren Josiah, Isabella, Olivia, Eliza, Tyler, Brody and two new ones on the way. Nieces
JoAnna (ChaCha) Mendez and
Gabriella Threadgill. Nephews Brandon Santos and Mat Vasquez and lots of great
nieces and nephews.
Published in The Record on Mar. 30, 2019