Joseph Lira Martinez Oct. 11, 1947 - Feb. 8, 2020 Joseph Lira Martinez born Oct. 11,1947, he was welcomed into Heaven on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at his home in Las Cruces, New Mexico. Joe was born in Stockton, CA, moved to San Jose where he proudly worked for the Ford Motor Co. He then moved with the company to Excelsior Springs MO. He retired after 38 years with Ford. Joe enjoyed the slow paced life in Excelsior, where he enjoyed his time with his brothers who also worked for Ford and his many nieces and nephews who loved their uncle "Nini" very much. Joe was a die hard Oakland Raiders fan, he was so proud of his large Raiders collection and enjoyed games with family and friends when he came to California. Joe is survived by his beloved wife Cecelia Martinez, his daughters, Kristina Martinez, Lisa Rodriguez, Jessie Valverde and Renay Altamirano. His son Joe Martinez and stepson's Rudy Ambriz and Caesar Ambriz. He had 14 Grandchildren. Beloved puppies Chacha & Boy. Services will be held on Tuesday February 18th at 12:00pm at Casa Bonita Funeral Home and laid to rest at Stockton Rural Cemetery.
Published in The Record on Feb. 14, 2020