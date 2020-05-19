|
|
Joseph P. Reyes July 11, 1962 - May 14, 2020 Joseph P. Reyes, "Smokey" entered heaven and eternal life in God's arms on May 14, 2020 after a courageous battle with colon cancer. To know Smokey was to love him. He was admired for his intellect, integrity, strength, and wit - the complete package. Joseph was born and raised in Stockton and graduated from Franklin High School. He served in the United States Army and travelled to many places all over the world. It was an honor for him to serve his country. Upon his discharge, he attended the University of the Pacific and earned his degree in Civil Engineering. While in college, he met his great love, Lourdes "Lulu" Araiza. Together, they embarked upon the most crowning achievement in his life, building a strong and loving family. His sons Joseph, Michael, and Daniel each possess parts of him that are evident by their determination and resilience. Joseph went on to become a registered professional engineer with a distinguished career. He worked for various firms including Knife River Construction, DSS Company, Teichert Construction, Sacramento County, and served as the public works director for the city of Lathrop. In February of this year, he was honored with the San Joaquin Engineer's Council "Engineer of the Year" award for his contributions to the engineering profession and his community. In his 57 years of life, he was passionate and successful in all of his endeavors: golf, basketball, community service, his faith, his career, and most of all his family. Joseph was preceded in death by his grandparents and his mother, Blandina Reyes. He is survived by his loving wife and children as well as his proud father, Joe Reyes; grateful sisters, Monica Madrid (Tony) and Caroline Reyes (Keith Lopez); adoring nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts, cousins and a lifetime of close friends. In Joseph's memory, donations can be made to the and Hospice of San Joaquin.
Published in The Record from May 19 to May 20, 2020