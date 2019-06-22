|
|
Joseph R. Laurin, Ph.D.
December 4, 1921 - June 18, 2019
Joseph came to Stockton in the early 1960s and worked as a teacher and then administrator at San Joaquin Delta College until 1976, serving as Dean of summer session and night
programs. His life-long passion for higher education
commenced with baccalaureate and graduate degrees from the University of Ottawa where he became a professor.
He received his Ph. D. from the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome, Italy, established by St. Ignatius of Loyola in the 16th Century, where he received
highest honors for his doctoral dissertation. He engaged in post-graduate studies at UC
Berkeley and lead several
international study tours through Delta College. He was a
supporter of the Stockton
Symphony.
He met and married Joan (Belson) in Southern California in the 1950's to whom he
remained devoted all his years. His son Paul of Los Angeles graduated from Lincoln High School (1980), then UC
Berkeley and UC Hastings
College of the Law, and his step-daughter Christine Dennis graduated from Amos Alonzo Stagg High School (1968) and is a retired Registered Nurse. He passion for scholarship
continued after his retirement,
including using his multilingual skills to study Hellenic arts and culture and publish various works throughout the last 25 years of his life. He taught scores of courses in various
institutions to thousands of
students.
Survivied by Paul J. Laurin (son); Christine Dennis
(step-daughter) and Kagen West (step-daughter), brother of Jacques Laurin, Aline Claireaux and Mirelle Laurin (deceased).
Funeral Mass on June 26, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church, 1234 Palm Avenue, Beaumont, CA
followed by interment at 1 p.m. at Stewart Sunny Slope
Cemetery, 40 S. Pennsylvania Avenue, Beaumont, CA
In lieu of flowers the family
requests gifts to Children's
Hospital Los Angeles (www.chla.org)
Published in The Record from June 22 to June 23, 2019