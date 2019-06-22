Home

POWERED BY

Joseph R. Laurin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joseph R. Laurin Obituary
Joseph R. Laurin, Ph.D.

December 4, 1921 - June 18, 2019

Joseph came to Stockton in the early 1960s and worked as a teacher and then administrator at San Joaquin Delta College until 1976, serving as Dean of summer session and night

programs. His life-long passion for higher education

commenced with baccalaureate and graduate degrees from the University of Ottawa where he became a professor.

He received his Ph. D. from the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome, Italy, established by St. Ignatius of Loyola in the 16th Century, where he received

highest honors for his doctoral dissertation. He engaged in post-graduate studies at UC

Berkeley and lead several

international study tours through Delta College. He was a

supporter of the Stockton

Symphony.

He met and married Joan (Belson) in Southern California in the 1950's to whom he

remained devoted all his years. His son Paul of Los Angeles graduated from Lincoln High School (1980), then UC

Berkeley and UC Hastings

College of the Law, and his step-daughter Christine Dennis graduated from Amos Alonzo Stagg High School (1968) and is a retired Registered Nurse. He passion for scholarship

continued after his retirement,

including using his multilingual skills to study Hellenic arts and culture and publish various works throughout the last 25 years of his life. He taught scores of courses in various

institutions to thousands of

students.

Survivied by Paul J. Laurin (son); Christine Dennis

(step-daughter) and Kagen West (step-daughter), brother of Jacques Laurin, Aline Claireaux and Mirelle Laurin (deceased).

Funeral Mass on June 26, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church, 1234 Palm Avenue, Beaumont, CA

followed by interment at 1 p.m. at Stewart Sunny Slope

Cemetery, 40 S. Pennsylvania Avenue, Beaumont, CA

In lieu of flowers the family

requests gifts to Children's

Hospital Los Angeles (www.chla.org)
Published in The Record from June 22 to June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.