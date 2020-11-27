1/1
Joseph Si Gallego
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Si Gallego
Stockton - Joseph Si Gallego 74 passed away on November 19, 2020 in Stockton. Joseph was born in French Camp, California on August 2, 1946 to Irving and Juanita Gallego.
Joseph is survived by his wife Carol, son Joseph II and daughters Julie and Jennie as well as 5 Grandchildren and 3 Great Grandchildren.
Joseph loved to fish, tend to his garden and spending time camping and going to lakes. Joseph and his wife Carol loved going on road trips. He loved spending time with his family especially with his Children, Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren.
He was the rock for the family and the first person everyone called to just chat and to get advice on cars or how to fix cars.
He met his wife Carol when he was 20. They married in 1967and were married for 53 years.
Forever in our hearts our beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather.
Service is December 3, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the Christian Life Center, 9025 West Lane Stockton, CA 95210.
He will be laid to rest on December 4, 2020. Burial is private.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved