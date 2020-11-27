Joseph Si Gallego

Stockton - Joseph Si Gallego 74 passed away on November 19, 2020 in Stockton. Joseph was born in French Camp, California on August 2, 1946 to Irving and Juanita Gallego.

Joseph is survived by his wife Carol, son Joseph II and daughters Julie and Jennie as well as 5 Grandchildren and 3 Great Grandchildren.

Joseph loved to fish, tend to his garden and spending time camping and going to lakes. Joseph and his wife Carol loved going on road trips. He loved spending time with his family especially with his Children, Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren.

He was the rock for the family and the first person everyone called to just chat and to get advice on cars or how to fix cars.

He met his wife Carol when he was 20. They married in 1967and were married for 53 years.

Forever in our hearts our beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather.

Service is December 3, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the Christian Life Center, 9025 West Lane Stockton, CA 95210.

He will be laid to rest on December 4, 2020. Burial is private.



