Josephine C. Drum May 22, 1929 - Oct. 2, 2019 Josephine C. Drum (Toso) died peacefully at home on October 2, 2019 in Stockton, CA at the age of 90. Josephine is survived by her sons, Donald Drum and Phillip Drum, as well as many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Walter D. Drum, Jr.; daughter, Rosemary Tempel; parents, Giovanni and Margaret Toso; siblings, Rose Garduno, John Toso, Mary Marchesotti, Edith Vinassa, Mario Toso and Vera Solari; all from Stockton. Josephine was born in Stockton and worked in the loan department at Union Safe Deposit Bank. She loved cooking, crocheting, her visits to the casinos and she was an animal lover as well as a San Francisco sports fan. Following her retirement, she enjoyed traveling, home gardening and was a family caretaker. Visitations will be held at DeYoung Memorial Chapel on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 2-8PM and Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 2-6PM followed by a rosary at 6PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 1PM at St. Luke's Catholic Church followed by a Committal at San Joaquin Catholic Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the .
Published in The Record from Oct. 6 to Oct. 9, 2019