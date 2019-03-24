Home

Rosary
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Vineyard Chapel in Cherokee Memorial Park
14165 N. Beckman Road
Lodi, CA
Josephine Rivera


Josephine Rivera Obituary
Josephine Rivera

Oct. 11, 1933 - Mar. 20, 2019

Josephine Rivera passed away peacefully on March 20th, 2019 at the age of 82.

Josephine was survived by her loving husband Ben and her

children David, Richard (Diana), Michael (Elsie) Debra (David), Helen (Augie), Allen (Laura),

12 grandchildren,18 great grandchildren and her sisters Lillian and Alice.

Preceded in death by her

parents Eloisa and Manuel Rubio and sister Bertha

Rosary will be held and followed by Mass on Wednesday,

March 27th, 2019 at 1pm at the Vineyard Chapel at Cherokee Memorial Park, 14165 N.

Beckman Road in Lodi.
Published in The Record on Mar. 24, 2019
