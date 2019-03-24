|
Josephine Rivera
Oct. 11, 1933 - Mar. 20, 2019
Josephine Rivera passed away peacefully on March 20th, 2019 at the age of 82.
Josephine was survived by her loving husband Ben and her
children David, Richard (Diana), Michael (Elsie) Debra (David), Helen (Augie), Allen (Laura),
12 grandchildren,18 great grandchildren and her sisters Lillian and Alice.
Preceded in death by her
parents Eloisa and Manuel Rubio and sister Bertha
Rosary will be held and followed by Mass on Wednesday,
March 27th, 2019 at 1pm at the Vineyard Chapel at Cherokee Memorial Park, 14165 N.
Beckman Road in Lodi.
Published in The Record on Mar. 24, 2019