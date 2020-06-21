Joshua Steven Green Oct. 21, 1989 - June 4, 2020 Joshua Steven Green passed unexpectedly leaving a hole in the hearts of those who loved him. Josh was born and raised in Stockton, CA. He graduated from Bear Creek High School and attended Delta College. He was a proud veteran of the Army National Guard serving six years as an MP and Investigator. His passions were foreign cars, traveling, golf, and sport shooting. He was curious, smart and articulate from an early age; he liked to debate and could talk himself into or out of almost anything. He was an avid reader who loved novels and history. He liked nice clothes, shoes, watches, and sunglasses, and he always looked his best. He had a sharp wit and was fiercely loyal to those he loved. He never turned away from an opportunity to help friends or family. He lovingly cared for his elderly grandmother until his untimely death. Josh is survived by his parents Richard (Dick) and Marilyn Green, his German Shepard Ranger, his grandmother's (Ruby) Jewel Green and Judy Stoeppel, his many grants and gruncles, aunts and uncles, cousins, and great cousins. He is preceded in death by his grandfather's James Green, Cletus (Butch) Stoeppel and Leonard E. Stevens. Now that Josh's soul is in heaven and he is at peace his body will be cremated (Tulip Cremations) and his ashes scattered. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic no public service will be had at this time. A Celebration of his Life will be held later this summer when friends and family can come together to share memories, handshakes, hugs, and food and drink to celebrate the life of this remarkable young man.