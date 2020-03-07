|
Joyce R. Morales Sept. 6, 1934 - March 2, 2020 Born in Juno, Alaska. Joyce loved bingo and being with family & friends. Survived by loving husband of 45 years, Antonio Morales; daughters, Carol Vega, Patricia Garlitoss, Dolores Lee, Consuelo Purham; sister, Eileen Michna; brother, Benjamin Wallin; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Viewing will be held Thursday March 12, 2020 at 9:30 am -11am with Service to follow at Casa Bonita Funeral Home, 2500 Cemetery Ln., Commital will follow after. Casa Bonita Funeral Home
Published in The Record from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2020