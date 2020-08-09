Juan "John" Hernandez Torres November 11, 1932 June 23, 2020 John, 87 years old, was born in 1932 in Del Rio, Texas and passed away on June 23, 2020 in Stockton after a short illness. Preceded in death by his loving wife, Lily Torres, in 2018. Dedicated father to John A. Torres of Oakland, Sylvia Vargas and David Torres of Stockton. Father-in-law to Jill Torres, David Vargas and Julie Torres. Loving grandfather to John K. Torres of Oakland, Nick and Jacob Vargas; David, Sofia and Noah Torres all of Stockton; Zack Sapp of Charleston, S.C. Preceded in death by his parents Emiterio and Albina Torres of Stockton and brother's Jesus "Jessie", Arturo "Art" and Emiterio "Junior" Torres, all of Stockton. Also preceded in death by his grandson Paul Alcaraz of French Camp. He is survived by his sister, Lucy, of Stockton. John was a Korean War veteran where for which he earned a Purple Heart. He graduated from Basic Airborne School in 1952 and the Non-Commissioned Officers Course in 1954 in Fort Benning, Georgia. John represented the US Army during the Inauguration Parade for President Dwight D. Eisenhower in January 1953. He retired from the Teamsters, Local 439, in 1990 after 31 years of service. John enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and especially enjoyed watching them play sports. He was an avid golfer until just before his passing. Due to Covid restrictions, the family will have a private graveside ceremony prior to internment. The family requests in lieu of flowers a donation be made to St. Mary's High School General Fund, PO Box 7247, Stockton 95267-0247. "To the world he was one, to us he was the whole world"



