Juanita "Cathy" Grijalva Nov. 25, 1941 - Nov. 17, 2019 Juanita "Cathy" Grijalva passed away peacefully surrounded by family on November 17, 2019 in Marysville, CA at the age of 77. She was born in Amador, CA on November 25, 1941. Cathy spent her early years in Sacramento and later moved to Stockton and graduated from Edison High School. She worked seasonally in canneries in the Yuba City and Stockton areas and retired from Del Monte Cannery in Stockton. She resided in Yuba City at the time of her passing. Without children of her own, Cathy's loving manner and ways made her a second mother and beloved "Aunty Cathy" to her multiple nieces and nephews who loved her dearly. Her kindness, generosity and beautiful smile will be greatly missed and remembered always. Cathy enjoyed spending time with all of her family, watching the 49ers, Warriors and Giants, listening to music and reading. She is survived by the Rafanan and Rodriquez families of Yuba City, the Grijalva Families of Stockton, Sacramento and Bay Area and the Mike Torres Family/Band of Lathrop. On Sunday, December 1st a Viewing will be held at 2:00 PM with a Rosary to follow at 3:00 PM at Casa Bonita Funeral Home, 2500 Cemetery Lane, Stockton. On Monday, December 2nd at 10:00 AM a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Mission of the Good Shepherd, 305 E. French Camp Road, French Camp, CA. Interment to immediately follow at San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery, 719 E. Harding Way, Stockton.
Published in The Record on Nov. 29, 2019