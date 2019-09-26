|
Judith Lynne Flynn September 29,1942 - August 30, 2019 Judith Lynne Flynn passed away August 30, 2019 at the age of 76 in Carmel-by-the-Sea. Born on September 29, 1942 and raised in Stockton, CA, Judy grew up with a love and connection to her community. She had an extremely kind and generous heart. She often reminisced of visiting the Children's Home of Stockton as a young girl. She had fond memories of visiting there on the weekends with her friends to play games, helping the children put on talent shows and even washing and braiding the young girls' hair. Attending Lincoln High School was a cherished time in Judy's life. She took her studies seriously but always enjoyed fun times and a good laugh. From the antics of painting her car "Alice Capone" with polka dots (much to her father's disdain) to being a member of the Ree Club and a princess on the Homecoming Court. Judy took pride in helping organize her class of 1960's 50th High School Reunion and cherished her friendships and classmates. Judy also taught Sunday School at Lincoln Presbyterian Church. Education was very important to her so she continued on to San Jose State, as an English major, however her innate business sense and artistic eye drew her to open her own retail space in Fresno. She never went far from the community she had grown up in and had such a love for. She soon was back in Stockton and worked with her Father and Mother, Kenneth and Iona Hepper, in Lincoln Center at what had become the family business, Village Flair. In 1982 she proudly took ownership of the business which then became Flair Gifts & Accessories. She had a love of beautiful things and was an expert buyer. "Lincoln Village" was always home. Judy was well known for making homes throughout the area beautiful. She was also affectionately known as "The Queen of Christmas" where Flair Gifts became the go-to destination for beautiful and meaningful Christmas decor and heartfelt holiday, as well as year round, gifts. She cherished that her customers left her store with pride and were overjoyed with the beautifully wrapped packages to honor any special occasion. Her "Flair Family" was held so close to her heart, she honored and appreciated them always. Never missing any chance to celebrate with them their birthday, a special family event or holiday. Christmas time was a giving time and she always organized with her staff a collection of items for community families in need. For many years her "delivery guys" would suit up as Santa and an Elf driving the Flair van to deliver a fully decorated Christmas tree, packages for the entire family and a Holiday meal with all the trimmings. She was always happy to support many local charities and donated often to schools and organizations throughout the community. Upon her retirement, Judy enjoyed working more in her beautiful garden, going to lunch with family and friends, spending time with her grandchildren, shopping and traveling. She had a deep love and appreciation of music and the arts in all forms, especially live theater performances and musical concerts. Preceded in death by her father and mother, Kenneth and Iona Hepper and her brother Rodney Hepper. Survived by her daughter Heather (Joseph) Rokoszewski and grandchildren Samantha, Jaclyn and Joey who all miss her beyond words. Her sister in law Lidwina Hepper and her Flynn and Salisbury families who are all so, saddened by her passing. No service was held at her request. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to her favorite charities: Children's Home of Stockton, Child Abuse Prevention Council, Lilliput Children's Services, Hospice of San Joaquin or .
Published in The Record from Sept. 26 to Sept. 29, 2019