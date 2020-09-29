1/1
Judith Marie (Judy) Mazzera
Judith (Judy) Marie Mazzera January 28, 1942 - September 17, 2020 Judith (Judy) Marie Mazzera, aged 78, passed away peacefully on September 17, 2020 from a pulmonary embolism. She was born on January 28, 1942, in Yuba City to William and Rose Marie Schmidt. She married the love of her life, Gary Mazzera, on April 24, 1965 at St. Mark's Cathedral in Stockton, CA, and had two sons Dean and David. Her eldest son, Dean, preceded her death on March 1, 2000. Judy graduated from Chico State, loved teaching children, and worked tirelessly as a grade-school teacher in the Campbell School District in San Jose and the Stockton Unified School District for over 25 years. As a dedicated and caring educator, she positively impacted the lives of hundreds of children in the San Jose and Stockton communities. Her life was an example of how love for family, friends, and places could bring people together and strengthen the bonds of love and friendship over a lifetime. Judy relished spending time in the mountains at the family cabin on Silver Lake-hiking, laughing, and sitting on the dock for hours looking out into the vast beauty of the world. Judy is survived by her husband Gary; her sister Joyce Schmidt; brother-in-law David Mazzera; her son and his wife David and Michele Mazzera; her three grand-daughters Gemma, Sienna, and Elaina Mazzera; and great Grandson Brody Dean Mazzera. All of these she loved deeply. There are no immediate plans for funeral services. Casa Bonita Funeral Home

Published in The Record on Sep. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Casa Bonita Funeral Home
2500 Cemetery Ln
Stockton, CA 95205
(209) 942-2500
Guest Book sponsored by Casa Bonita Funeral Home

