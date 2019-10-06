|
|
Julia Goodpasture July 12, 1946 - Sept. 1, 2019 Julia Louise Goodpasture, 73, died peacefully at home surrounded by family Sept. 1, 2019. She was born on July 12, 1946 in Modesto to Carl and Gladys Schurman. She graduated from Grace Davis High School and attended Modesto J.C. and was later employed there. In 1966, Julie met the love of her life, Louis Ronald Goodpasture, when he came home from serving in the USAF. They were married on Oct 14, 1966. Ron's work brought them to Stockton in 1969. In 1972, Julie became the secretary for Pastors Allen Barrett and his son Dennis of the Evangelical Methodist Church and School where she worked until 1995. She then worked for United Christian Schools until her surgery in Feb 2019. Julie was a very special Christian lady. Everyone she met loved her and she never had an enemy. She was very soft spoken, totally unselfish and always put the needs of others first. Julie loved spending time gardening and doing needlework. She was a consummate cook and especially loved preparing meals for holidays and family gatherings. She never missed her children's school and sporting events. God definitely has a new angel in Heaven. Julie was preceded in death by her parents, Gladys and Carl Schurman; brother, Phillip (Dawn) Schurman; in-laws Robert and June Tilley and Stephen Goodpasture. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Ron Goodpasture; daughter, Jaime Goodpasture; sons, Aaron (Mindy) and Robert (Nicole); grandchildren, Robert Jr. and Juliet; in-laws, Colleen Miller, Don (Joy) Goodpasture and their sons, Ronald, Ryan, David, Darren and Donald (Ariel) and children, Donald and Joy. Julie is also survived by cousins in the Herbel, Hodge and Mayer families. Julie is missed every day and will live forever in our hearts and memories. A celebration of Julie's life is planned for Sunday, Oct. 13, 2:00pm at Brookside Christian School, 915 Rosemarie Lane, Stockton. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to or organization.
Published in The Record on Oct. 6, 2019