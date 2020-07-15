1/
Julie C. Rush
Julie C. Rush Mar. 25, 1922 - July 11, 2020 Julie C. Rush, 98, passed peacefully on July 11. Julie was preceded in death by her husband Cecil Rush, partner Donald Gomez and grandson Ryan Rush. She is survived by her daughters Katrina Helms (Lee), Evamarie Brettelle (Greg) son Larry Rush, beloved grandchildren, Aaron Foster, Haley Larson (Kevin), Natalie Cooney (Ryan), and great grandchildren Kylie Foster and Wren Larson. Julie was born in Germany and leaves behind many loving relatives there. A remembrance of her life will be held at later time.


Published in The Record on Jul. 15, 2020.
