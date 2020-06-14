Julie "Noni" Ferrario Lopez December 2, 1941 - June 6, 2020
Lifelong resident a San Joaquin County and Stockton, lived in the same home since 1945. Employed by the U.S. Post Office and was a Teacher's Aid for Stockton Unified.Survived by daughter, Trenni Heckerman; son, Vincent Fernandez and wife Krystel; grandsons, Robert, Richard, Anthony Heckerman and Ferrario Fernandez; and Steve Jones, long time companion of 30 years. Services planned for the future. In lieu of flowers please donate to Hospice of San Joaquin.
Published in The Record on Jun. 14, 2020.