Julie "Noni" Ferrario Lopez December 2, 1941 - June 6, 2020Lifelong resident a San Joaquin County and Stockton, lived in the same home since 1945. Employed by the U.S. Post Office and was a Teacher's Aid for Stockton Unified.Survived by daughter, Trenni Heckerman; son, Vincent Fernandez and wife Krystel; grandsons, Robert, Richard, Anthony Heckerman and Ferrario Fernandez; and Steve Jones, long time companion of 30 years. Services planned for the future. In lieu of flowers please donate to Hospice of San Joaquin.