Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
808 Porter Ave
Stockton, CA
Julius N. (Jack) Hartman


1924 - 2019
Julius N. (Jack) Hartman Obituary
Julius (Jack) N. Hartman Mar. 30, 1924 - Sept. 20, 2019 Julius N. Hartman passed away peacefully Sept. 20, 2019. He was a member of the Stockton Golf and County Club, Mallard Duck Club and Zion Lutheran Church. He is preceded in death by his wife, Margery (Muller) Hartman; daughters, Janet Hartman and Karen Hough. He is survived by his son, John (Gayla) Hartman; son-in-law, Ed Hough; grandchildren, Christopher (Jamie) Hough, Jennifer Simmons, Suzanne Hartman and 4 great grandchildren. Services to be held at Zion Lutheran Church, 808 Porter Ave., Stockton on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 10:00 am. Reception following at Stockton Golf and Country Club, 3800 W. Country Club Blvd. Burial private. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Zion Lutheran Church or California Waterfowl Association, 1346 Blue Oaks Blvd., Roseville, CA, 95678
Published in The Record on Sept. 26, 2019
